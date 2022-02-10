UrduPoint.com

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G To Come With ‘Color Changing Glass’

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Industry leaks suggest that the brand is planning to launch its next smartphone in the V series

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th February, 2022) Industry leaks suggest that the brand is planning to launch its next smartphone in the V series. The V23 5G will soon be seen in Pakistan markets for consumers to explore. Tipsters have revealed that the V23 5G will arrive with a unique color changing glass design and 5G connectivity. Being V-series phones, selfie camera will be a big focus area, too. The device will supposedly be a treat for all photography and videography lovers, digital content creators and vloggers.

vivo V23 5G, according to rumors, will be equipped with a superb 50MP AF Portrait Selfie feature on the front panel. The industry-leading front camera will not only take clear, stable and bright pictures but will also add to the enjoyment of the photographer with its smooth performance.

vivo has already established itself as a brand that supports mobile photography, so the upcoming V series smartphone has already created a stir among consumers. Word in the market is that vivo V23 5G will place the brand as a forerunner among smartphone enthusiasts because of its jaw-dropping additions.

Furthermore, buzz is that vivo has featured an amazing color-changing glass for its cover that will make the device an attractive accessory for customers.

Some say that the appearance will be a true visual delight, transforming the narrative of smartphone designs. The brand is truly bringing the most stylish features to this gorgeous smartphone. vivo realizes the need for purchasing a good-looking device, after all, a smartphone adds to the owner’s personality.

So far, this is all that has come to light about vivo’s upcoming smartphone. What’s important to remember is that vivo V23 5G is going to uplift the future of mobile photography because of its top-level front camera system. The smartphone will also become an eye-catcher thanks to vivo’s color-changing glass build. Stay tuned to know more about the brand’s latest creation, the launch date, price and other vital details.

vivo's V series smartphones have shown a promising rise in terms of popularity among customers. This is largely because of vivo's terrific camera innovation, cutting-edge technology, ever-evolving designs and solid performance.

The brand focuses on consumer demands to present precisely what they require in a smartphone. Only after a deep market research and analysis does vivo come up with a product that boasts high-quality features.

>