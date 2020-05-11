vivo’s latest V-Series Smartphone V19 to Launch on May 14 in Pakistan

Vivo’s V-series is known for its innovation in Pakistan and each new phone brings some futuristic features at the most affordable prices. V19 is going to be the latest addition to the family focusing on key features including Super Night Mode, Dual iView Display and Aura Screen Light

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020) vivo’s V-series is known for its innovation in Pakistan and each new phone brings some futuristic features at the most affordable prices. V19 is going to be the latest addition to the family focusing on key features including Super Night Mode, Dual iView Display and Aura Screen Light.

The global innovative smartphone brand is known for its star-studded launch events in Pakistan. However, vivo won’t hold a regular launch event amid the pandemic conditions in Pakistan and this time a short digital broadcast will be used to make the announcement on May 14, 2020.

Pricing and pre-order details are currently kept under the wraps and will be revealed on the day of launch. The warm-up campaign featuring vivo V19’s brand ambassadors Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir is currently on full swing and vivo is offering lots of gifts to its fans through social media platforms.

What’s Special About vivo V19?

vivo V19 is going to be a budget smartphone with flagship-grade features; here are a few that you should be excited about:

• 6.

44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Dual iView Display

• 3D Glass Design with SCHOTT Xensation® Up Protection

• 32MP Dual Front Camera with Super Night Selfie and Aura Screen Light (105-degree wide Selfie) Image Stabilization for Selfie Video

• Rear 48MP main camera, 8MP super Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. Super Night Portrait, Art Portrait. Featuring Ultra Stable Video and Art Video Modes for Live Bokeh and Color Change.

• Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 2.3GHz octa-core SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 Fastest Storage, up to 512GB microSD card support, Triple SIM slot.

• 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 & 4500mAh (70% Charge in 40 minutes), Type-C port

• In-Display Fingerprint Scanning, Dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0

• Copper Tube Liquid Cooling, Multi-Turbo 3.0 with Ultra Game Mode

• AI Noise Cancelling for Video & Voice Calls

• Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10