vivo’s Latest Y33T Smartphone Launched in Pakistan

Starry Gold Elegant Design featuring 50MP Rear Camera, 8GB+4GB Extended RAM technology and massive battery of 5000mAh along with 18W Fast Charge

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022) vivo, the leading global technology brand, today announced the launch of the newest member under the umbrella of its Y series named vivo Y33T in Pakistan. With the launch of Y33T, vivo has advanced its vision of serving the youth with ‘feature-rich smartphones’ with meaningful and consumer centric innovation under the budget-friendly category.

With a strong 50MP rear camera, the Y33T exudes ultra-modern style. It also has a 5000mAh battery that is super-powerful and long-lasting, and it supports 18W Fast Charge, which charges quickly and supports fast-moving users. In comparison to its predecessors, the Y33T is a strong player with a Snapdragon 680 Processor (6nm) that allows consumers to run more apps without latency or system lag.

With an advanced camera packed in a thin 8.0mm elegant frame, the Y33T has been designed to improve the lives of the young, modern, and 'on the go' generation, who are looking for a smart gadget with cutting-edge capabilities to help them achieve their goals and meet their daily expectations. With exceptional precision, the all-new 50MP* rear camera sensor redefines the benchmark for high-definition photography.

Advanced Camera for Unparalleled Photography

Featuring the user-oriented innovation of vivo and the outstanding expertise in mobile imaging, Y33T offers an advanced photography experience with a 50MP Rear Camera*. The smartphone beautifully captures life’s best moments with utmost clarity, precision, sharpness whether in zoom frame or in crop frame.

Furthermore, vivo Y33T brings 16MP Super Night Selfie to clearly capture the beauty of night lights and selfies in HD along with vivo’s specially created bokeh algorithm which optimises the background to make it look very natural and glamorous.

The Super Night Selfie in 16 MP Front camera provides confidence of looking radiant all day long using the Super Night Mode noise reduction technology and Smart Screen Flash to light up your face against a background that is rich in detail for clear and natural results. Additionally, the phone comes studded with Super Macro Camera, Personalized Portrait Mode and Super HDR to make the best use of the camera in every scenario.

Long-Lasting Battery for A Powerful Performance

The vivo Y33T harnesses the power, connectivity, and speed that can satisfy contemporary high-end smartphone users, who demand exceptional device performance. vivo Y33T runs on the Snapdragon 680 Processor (6nm) which boasts a large core with a CPU speed as high as 2.4GHz and is complemented by an Adreno 610 GPU clocking up to 1.1GHz, allowing users to view graphics faster in higher quality with stronger performance.

Technically, Snapdragon 680 features a 6nm process, which significantly reduces energy consumption compared to the predecessor’s 11nm process. LPDDR4x delivers higher memory recall and cache speed, while UFS 2.1 realizes faster reading and writing and supports deep defragmentation. The features have come together to offer you a carefree entertainment experience.

Taking a leap in ensuring a strong battery life, vivo’s Y33T uses a 5000mAh Battery* advanced by 18W Fast Charge* that powers up the smartphone in no time, helping users make full use of the large battery capacity and enjoy efficient energy management.

Y33T is equipped with an Extended RAM 2.0*, with an 8GB memory. In general words, up to 4GB* of idle ROM space can be used as extended RAM to ensure that switching between apps and a smooth download experience. The Extended RAM feature significantly benefits users to run their favourite apps without any lags. It does not end there. The smartphone also offers a massive 128GB ROM* powered by the Snapdragon 680 Processor Furthermore, the updated Multi-Turbo 5.0, Ultra Game Mode, Funtouch OS 12 provide users delightfully simple and practical invigorating user experience and more immersive gaming experience.

Ultra-Modern Design to Uplift the Style Game

This is a slender phone with a 2.5D flat frame in an 8.0mm thin body. It is a piece of lightweight technology that offers a premium and comfortable hold to users. The rear cameras are elegantly organized into vivo’s signature Dual-Tone Step design pattern, inviting you to explore the powerful imaging technologies within the phone. The minimal design aesthetic puts users at the forefront of fashion.

Y33T has a 6.58-inch FHD+ In cell display that offers bright colors and vivid details which automatically enhances the viewing experience and videos streaming. Users can now enjoy unwavering clarity from movies to games and protection for your eyes with a built-in blue light filter.

Interestingly, Y33T carries a special Eye Protection Mode* that, when switched on, filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain for the user. With Y33T, the users can enjoy unwavering clarity from movies to games and protection for their eyes with a built-in blue light filter.

Price and availability

Available in Starry Gold color, Y33T can now be purchased across Pakistan for Rs. 39,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y33T along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y33T is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).