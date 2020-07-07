vivo’s Three Years of Smartphone Innovation & Setting Trends in Pakistan

According to the recent data from GFK, vivo is currently one of the top smartphone brands in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th July, 2020) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today marks the completion of three years in Pakistan. In a short time, vivo has adapted quickly to understand and anticipate the ever-changing needs of the young smartphones users for trendsetting technologies, pro-photography features and elevated mobile experiences.

“vivo has been consistent with its technological advancements, and its latest innovations have made it one of the top smartphone brands in the country. It wouldn’t have been possible without the love and continuous support of our customers, esteemed channel partners, distributors and retailers.” said Mr. Eric Kong, Chief Executive Officer at vivo Pakistan.

Exemplifying its commitment to bringing best-in-class smartphones in Pakistan, vivo introduced its customers to the several notable ‘Firsts’ global innovations and exemplary technologies; from the World’s First FullView™ Display to the In-Display Fingerprint Scanning and Pop-Up Cameras.

⦁ In 2017, vivo became Pakistan’s first smartphone brand to introduce the FullView™ Display on the vivo V7+ with a very high screen to body ratio and minimal bezels. The vivo V7+ was also the world’s first smartphone to offer a 24MP selfie-camera.

⦁ In 2018, vivo surpassed its record by offering vivo V9 with a newer version of FullView™ Display featuring even higher screen-to-body ratio and with V11 Pro it managed to achieve over 85% — dubbed as the Halo FullView™ Display. Moreover, V11 Pro was the first smartphone in Pakistan to offer vivo’s revolutionary In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology, eliminating the need for a physical scanning pad.

⦁ In 2019, continuing its streak of cutting-edge innovation, vivo launched the world’s first 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera on the vivo V15 series in Pakistan.

V17 Pro upped the game later that year, with its Dual Pop-up Selfie Camera, seen first time on a smartphone.

⦁ Also, in 2019, vivo introduced the V17 with futuristic iView Display and the L-shape Quad Rear Camera module – just in the beginning of 2020 vivo took the style game to another level with a unique diamond-camera for the ultra-stylish vivo S1 Pro.

⦁ The latest flagship launched this year, namely the vivo V19 brings extreme power and the Dual iView Display, featuring two selfie cameras on the screen and 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 with extreme video stability options both in front and rear cameras.

According to the recent data from GFK, “vivo is currently one of the top smartphone brands in Pakistan. It is a great achievement by any smartphone brand in a competitive market like Pakistan, which was already occupied by multiple global brands. This rapid growth speaks volumes about the product quality.

In its popular budget series, S and Y, vivo in Pakistan also offers many hi-tech variants which are the hot-sellers in the market and the first choice of young customers. Both series provides a complete smartphone experience with state-of-the-art camera features, battery power, shimmering design, fast charging, and ultra-game mode at the most consumer-friendly prices.

Consumers in Pakistan are opening up to a smarter world and rapidly embracing global technologies and transformation that is taking place in the smartphone industry. vivo foresees a great potential in Pakistan market and hence, a successful future for its products. As we move forward towards the 5G era, vivo will continue to strive together with our partners and distributors to make the smartphone experience worth appreciating for our customers.