Vivo’s V17 can now be pre-booked

Vivo—the international brand which is known for real camera work has announced pre-order campaign for its new device V17 priced at Rs 59,900.

Vivo V17, with one-year official warranty and approval of PTA to work on all local mobile networks in Pakistan and at global level. Vivo V17 will be available for sale in local markets from Dec 14, 2019.

The customers can visit now the nearest mobile markets for pre-orders.

The global brand has welcomed its customers and announced to present gifts to every new customer. True Wireless Bluetooth speakers or special Gift Bo is being given to every new customer visiting the Vivo Shop.



Like always Vivo maintained its standard by bringing innovation with its iView Display and the premium set of specifications including massive 8GB Ram & 256 GB storage. Vivo V17, with 6.44 inch FHD + display and super clear front camera is the best device for users to explore the world with iView and original colors.

The display made of the latest E3 OLED, features an aspect ratio of 20: 9, and gives vibrant and authentic colors to life.

Vivo V 17—with 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera work amazingly.

The 32MP front camera ensures and captures reality. In addition to that, EIS is the best video recorder. It works even if it is treated hurriedly. Having intelligent algorithm, fingerprint scanning sensor, it features a 3P lens by giving an unforgettable experience to the user.



Featured with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor, the device operation is smooth and consumes very low power. Having 8GB RAM and 256GM ROM, User gets expanded storage space and an elevated experience.

Besides it, Vivo’s Multi-Turbo covers, perfect Android and Funtouch OS 9.2 elevate the user’s exposure and experience.

With heavy battery of 4,500 coupled with Dual-Engine Fast charging, Vivo provides exceptional service to its user for being available charged and on all the time. Wrapped in eye-catching designs and features, V17 just ensures essence of a premium flagship device and meets the demands of high-end performance conscious users.