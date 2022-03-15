vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with Its Impressive Outlook and Camera Setup

The latest generation of smartphones are viewed as power packed devices that come with high computing capabilities, ultra-modern camera setup, capacious memory, large screens, and advanced operating systems that encourages users to do a lot more than scrolling social media and switching tabs

vivo is one of the key players in the market and a leading technology brand that takes a leap beyond time to understand the market sentiment and creatively inculcate suggestions and requirements to deliver bleeding-edge technology in the smartphone segment.

vivo’s latest addition under its widely loved V series - the V23 Series provides features to users that go beyond expectations. V23 5G and V23e helps modern consumers to learn and adapt to the evolving camera technology and design with many functions and capabilities. The V23 Series is the product of the brand's commitment to technology and innovation in order to bring something new to learn every day.

New-fangled Camera Setup to Promote Creative freedom

V23 5G comes with an exquisite camera packaged with a trend-setting design and high-performance 5G experience. Advanced to click hyper-clear portraits using all-new 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with a customized JNV sensor together with Eye Autofocus. Family gatherings around the bonfire can now be captured well in night portraits with the Dual-Tone Spotlight and front camera’s AI Extreme Night Portrait which allows stunning and clear shots in dark lighting.

V23 5G can be the consumers party buddy with the new Party Portrait feature to capture spellbinding party scenes and the Multi-Style Portrait feature add more fun. The triple rear camera module of V23 5G consists of a 64MPGW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera that supports Super Night Mode to ensure unmatched performance in the dark scenarios. Interestingly, super clear picture quality is further enhanced with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for both front and rear cameras which gives creative liberty to users to unleash their creative side to the world.

Talking about another smartphone from the series is V23e, a magnificent device with ethereal charm. The smartphone comes with a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera which is said to be the most powerful in the market presently. Even when zoomed in, the camera produces sharper and crisp images. It comes with an ISOCELL 3.0 which dramatically improves light sensitivity regardless of the camera angle.

On the rear, V23e offers a triple camera setup of a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera that brings perfection to life with its Super Night Mode feature which balances the light and shade smoothly. Additionally, the Standard Stabilization is also a big factor in making this camera a success while negating jerk and shake while shooting outdoors.

Premium aesthetics with luxurious design language

V23 5G alludes luxury with its 7.39mm ultra-slim body and one-piece Metal Flat Frame that makes it a design accessory. The design is complemented by Fluorite AG Glass that is instilled to yield a super fine and textured feel that is soft to touch, and it is not easily smeared by fingerprints. The sleek look is complemented by Color Changing Fluorite AG Design that changes the colour in sunlight and express individuals’ mood, from warm comforting hues to cool, sharp tones.

Whereas V23e is even more sleek with 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design that makes the handset phone aesthetically pleasing. With a superior build and sleek design, the V23e looks elegant and classic. It has redefined the look and feel of a premium-range smartphone with its ever-stunning design and high-on-fashion style quotient.

With incredible features and a jaw-dropping design, the V23 Series smartphones are drawing everyone's attention! So, what exactly are you waiting for? Get your personal favourite because these phones are worth getting!