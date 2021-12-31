UrduPoint.com

VSO Organized Training Workshop On Effective Use Of Social Media For Pakistani Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 06:06 PM

VSO organized Training Workshop on Effective Use of Social Media for Pakistani Youth

VSO core objective for its skills training program is to equip and build the capacity of Pakistani youth with modern social media tools and techniques for digital advocacy on Global Sustainable Development Goals like Education, Social Cohesion, Gender Equality, and Climate Change.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) organized a three-day training workshop titled “Volunteers` Social media training for effective awareness campaigns” in Lahore.

VSO core objective for its skills training program is to equip and build the capacity of Pakistani youth with modern social media tools and techniques for digital advocacy on Global Sustainable Development Goals like Education, Social Cohesion, Gender Equality, and Climate Change.

“This is the Fourth training of this year, and 10 more similar training workshops are planned for Pakistani youth in Sindh and Punjab”, said Muhammad Bilal – Project Delivery Officer VSO during his address to the participants, he further said that “VSO has been working in Pakistan since 1987, building healthy communities and supporting people to develop sustainable and resilient livelihoods. VSO has launched a social media awareness campaign named ‘AWAL INSAAN’ to spread awareness around the social issue on quality education, social cohesion, and gender equality while building a stronger, positive image of the country and youth role in development.

Twenty-Five participants attended this training workshop from Lahore, in the concluding discussion of the workshop participants were confident to utilize training knowledge and learnings in the social development of their respective communities and bring constructive change through digital campaigns.

The training workshop was moderated by Skill Gains where Nadeem Sohail was the trainer of the workshop. Trainer emphasized on the importance of digital advocacy particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. According to the trainer mentioned statistics, social media is cost-effective for various enterprises, social projects, and the non-profit sector of Pakistan for creating awareness, generating livelihood, and ensuring education.

During the three-day training workshop, interactive sessions, in-person group activities, networking, and mock exercises were also carried out to brainstorm modern trends of digital communications.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Education Social Media Media From

Recent Stories

Qureshi grabs tweeps’s ire over style of sitting ..

Qureshi grabs tweeps’s ire over style of sitting during meeting with Saudi env ..

11 minutes ago
 PITB and Sweden-based Nutty Ventures Join hands to ..

PITB and Sweden-based Nutty Ventures Join hands to Promote Pakistani Startups in ..

23 minutes ago
 Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about ..

Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about SBP’s autonomy

37 minutes ago
 FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related ..

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related to IMF

53 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security plan for new year night

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknow ..

Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknowledgement of PM's TBTTP vision ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.