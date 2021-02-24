UrduPoint.com
Wallet at Your Fingertips: HUAWEI Pay Launched in Pakistan

Huawei Technologies introduced its secure online transaction service – HUAWEI Pay in Pakistan in 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021) Huawei Technologies introduced its secure online transaction service – HUAWEI Pay in Pakistan in 2020. It is a safe, secure, easy, and efficient way to make payment via your Huawei devices, supporting card payments. As a mobile payment service by Huawei in partnership with Union Pay and National Bank of Pakistan, the service leverages bank payments, QR payment options and its phones capabilities of Near Field Communication (NFC) to provide a contactless payment option.
HUAWEI Pay facility can be used by installing the HUAWEI Wallet app from HUAWEI AppGallery and adding a payment option. Such as:
Bank Cards (currently supports NBP virtual cards)
Loyalty Cards
Gift Cards
Coupons

With either of these options added, make simple quick and easy transactions by scanning a simple QR code. An efficient payment method requiring simple clicks, and zero contact.

Make a transaction by:
Opening the HUAWEI Wallet App and Scanning the QR code
Entering payable amount and confirming transaction
Enjoying the successful payment!

The HUAWEI Pay facility can be used at any merchant having the HUAWEI Pay logo showcased on their QR display code. It is an authenticated, secure and verified way of making payments anywhere in Pakistan to merchants that support HUAWEI Pay. With every transaction, requiring authenticated by fingerprint or passcode, and anti-fraud features - HUAWEI Pay transactions receive the same fraud protection provided by your bank as when you use your bank card.
Experience HUAWEI Wallet at your fingertips, and leverage full-stack digitalization to store cards, tickets, and other contents in the Wallet app, and become the new generation of digital users with HUAWEI Pay.

