Want to become more than just a fan? Share your experience and become an OPPO Experiencer

OPPO entered the Pakistani market 6 years ago and since then has built a customer base comprising of different ages and passions that resonate well with the brand’s vision

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th November, 2020) OPPO entered the Pakistani market 6 years ago and since then has built a customer base comprising of different ages and passions that resonate well with the brand’s vision. The brand is back with its OPPO Experience campaign to relive the precious moments in life together. This is a perfect chance for everyone to become an OPPO experiencer by sharing an ‘OPPO Memory’ that they cherish the most. 2 lucky people will get a chance to WIN Enco W51 and W31 and get featured on OPPO’s social media.

The competition is open to all OPPO’s loyal customers and smartphone enthusiasts who eagerly wait for new launches. OPPO Experiencer campaign is an echo of the image of the youth’s spirit that makes them stand out in a crowd. If you have memories with OPPO smartphone and want to share it with the world, you are the OPPO Experiencer the brand is looking. A few lucky ambassadors will get a chance to experience new devices first-hand before it enters the market. It’s a perfect opportunity that opens a realm of possibilities allowing experiencers to enjoy exclusiveness and getting featured, availing discounts and giveaways, and trying out the latest products. People are already eagerly sharing their memories. Some are claiming to have captured their best memories on OPPO smartphones whereas some love how the system updates automatically with time.

Understanding the complexities of today’s world OPPO has called upon its users to pause and look back at their old memories with OPPO smartphones.

With this the brand aims to build a stronger relationship with the consumers in the future to make more memories and integrate users in the OPPO Family.

Since its inception, the brand has worked towards bringing the best technology and user experience for its audience. Find X2 Pro, Reno series, and the F series are few hits that took the Pakistani smartphone market by storm both in terms of features and prices. Every feedback from the consumer is strategically incorporated and the brand takes great pride in how all Pakistani users of all ages resonate well with the brand. The OPPO Find X2 Pro experiencer campaign got an amazing response as users communicated their experience with the flagship smartphone on OPPO’s official Facebook page. People shared how the smartphone’s display and battery life added value to their life. The brand aims to continue this tradition in the future building a bigger family each year.

To participate

1) Visit OPPO’s official Facebook

2) Share your fondest memory of OPPO in the comments with the #OPPOExperiencer

2 lucky winners will WIN OPPO Enco W51 and W31 along other amazing gifts. So, delve into the digital nostalgia on OPPO’s official Facebook, and cherish your memories together with your loved ones.