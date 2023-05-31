UrduPoint.com

Washington Assessing Situation Following N. Korea's Latest Space Launch - NSC Spokesperson

Daniyal Sohail Published May 31, 2023 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest space launch, US President Joe Biden and his security team are assessing the situation, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adam Hodge said Tuesday.

"The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its launch using ballistic missile technology, which is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond. This claimed space launch involved technologies that are directly related to the DPRK intercontinental ballistic missile program.

The President and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners," Hodge said in a statement.

Hodge added that Washington urges "all countries to condemn this launch and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations."

"The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement. The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of our Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Japanese allies," he said.

