Washington Plans to Dominate Cyberspace, Use IT-Tech for Hostile Actions - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The United States is planning maintain its strategic domination in the cyberspace and use its advanced IT-technologies to achieve military-political goals, including to undermine stability of sovereign states, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said.

"In general, it is becoming apparent that Washington intends to use its technological leadership in order to maintain strategic dominance in the information space by actually pursuing a policy of imposing its conditions on states that are lagging behind in digital development," Patrushev said in his article Russia's Security in the Modern World published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"The course taken by the West to use information and communication technologies for military-political purposes, to carry out hostile actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty of certain states present a particular threat," he stressed.