UrduPoint.com

Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wins

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:06 PM

Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wins

Declared as the Best Media Agency of The Year

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Aug, 2021) Wavemaker Pakistan - the World’s Best Performing Agency of 2020 (COMvergence) and part of GroupM (the largest media investment house in Pakistan) - launched only end of 2020 is already making waves across the country with three new accounts and five new awards. With the aim of positively provoking growth for its clients and people, the agency has won the digital media mandate for Nishat Linen, Hico Ice Cream, and Jomo, the largest online fashion store of Pakistan.
Under the leadership of its Managing Director, Ali Khan-Bajauri, the technology-led, data-driven agency recognized as the ‘Best Digital Agency of 2020’ by Pakistan Digital Awards, has been able to win three new corporate accounts across different industries post multi-agency pitches.
“We’re absolutely thrilled and humbled with the new wins. This has been a result of our resilience and focus on growth, especially through a very challenging Covid pandemic year. All our current and new clients are going through defining transformation moments and we’re very excited to help them fuel their next phase of consumer trust, audience engagement and business growth.

Together we will succeed, using Wavemaker’s global knowledge, innovation, and our world-class optimization-measurement tools” – Ali Khan Bajauri, MD, Wavemaker Pakistan.

Ali Khan Bajauri, MD, Wavemaker Pakistan.
Ali Khan Bajauri, MD, Wavemaker Pakistan.

Along with the new wins, Wavemaker Pakistan has also bagged five awards at the recently held Pakistan Digital Awards 2021. These include, ‘Best Digital Agency Of The Year’, ‘Best Digital Trading Team’, ‘Best Social Media Campaign (Snapchat) - Nestle Cerelac’, ‘Best Use Of Creativity - Nestle Nido 1+ Triple Protection’, ‘Best Integrated Media Strategy - Nestle Cerelac Nature's Selection’.
“With the help of our pioneering OS, amazing creative talent, challenger spirit and exceptional support from our clients, we’ve been able to crack the code to drive meaningful narratives. We look forward to strengthening relationships and helping our clients make smarter decisions” – Usman B. Tahir, General Manager, Wavemaker Pakistan.

Usman bin Tahir, GM, Wavemaker Pakistan.
Usman bin Tahir, GM, Wavemaker Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Social Media 2020 Post Media All From Best Nishat

Recent Stories

Greek wildfires claim first victim: ministry

Greek wildfires claim first victim: ministry

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan determines to achieve SCO Development Str ..

Pakistan determines to achieve SCO Development Strategy objectives till 2025: Dr ..

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz can't stay in UK by pretending illness: Shah ..

Nawaz can't stay in UK by pretending illness: Shahzad Akbar

3 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence to man for killing wif ..

Court awards death sentence to man for killing wife

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Can Slip Into Full-Scale Protracted Ci ..

Afghanistan Can Slip Into Full-Scale Protracted Civil War - Russian Envoy to UN

7 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from August 23

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.