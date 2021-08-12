Constant SpO2 monitoring, a large display with a super long battery life and more features usually seen on smart watches!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021) You have probably heard the hype about Huawei’s latest fashion smart-band with extended battery life, the HUAWEI Band 6. It comes with all-day SpO2 monitoring, a large display and a whopping 2-week battery life. The ideal wearable for the young millennials and always on-the-move fitness gurus. We have managed to lay our hands on the HUAWEI Band 6 and here are three reasons why we love it.

The HUAWEI Band 6

Top-grade and continuous health monitoring

Keeping track of your health has become somewhat mandatory. Huawei’s latest fashion band provides all-day monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)[1] which is an important indicator of a person's health and fitness levels. You get to also track your heart’s performance with HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology, which monitors your heart rate continuously and quickly. After waking up in the morning and before you head out to indulge in your frantic day, knowing the quality of your sleep together with its pattern is key to living a smooth lifestyle. Thanks to The HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology, you can know your sleep quality with data such as real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics which all help in measuring your sleep quality. Lastly, track your relaxation with real-time data thanks to the HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology which provides 24/7 pressure monitoring, allowing you to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times.

Unleash your style with the sleek HD screen

The HUAWEI Band 6 has altered the thought that smart-bands are accessories or tech gadgets used for fitness and health tracking only. Huawei’s fashion smart-band combines a dazzling 1.47-inch, large AMOLED screen: Meaning, you get to have a larger display area for more content to be displayed and more notifications to be viewed. In addition to that with intuitive smart controls; you can easily swipe upward and downward, left and right, just like using your smartphone touchscreen to navigate and complete tasks.

Moreover, the HUAWEI Band 6 is stylish and in line with fashion, it comes in four vibrant colours: Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green. Lastly, since you are probably going to be wearing it all-day long, you would be glad to know the HUAWEI Band 6 weighs just 18g, making it comfortable for all-day wear.

Battery to last for a whole 2 weeks

Robust and powerful, this is the HUAWEI Band 6. A high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms support Huawei’s newest smart band. Forget the tech jargon; the HUAWEI Band 6 can last up to 14 days[2] for uninterrupted use. On top of this, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports fast charging via a magnetic charger. A five-minute charge can sustain the HUAWEI Band 6 for two days of typical use.

With the HUAWEI Band 6 you get automatic workout detection in addition to 96 preinstalled workout modes. Packed with some smart and interesting features that make everyday life more convenient such as intelligent identification of unfamiliar numbers, incoming calls, message reminders, alarm setting and remote camera shutter that allows you to snap photos when you are not carrying your phone in addition to music playback control

What do we think?

Well, with all-day SpO2 monitoring to keep you updated about your health and fitness levels, a dazzling 1.47-inch HD display with a stunning 2-week battery life and solid health and fitness tracking features, the HUAWEI Band 6 is the hottest wearable to get right now.

[1] Oxygen saturation refers to the fraction of oxygen-saturated haemoglobin relative to total haemoglobin in the blood. This product is not a medical device, and it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Availability may vary by region.

[2] The data is based on the testing result in Huawei labs. The battery life is 14 days for average users or 10 days for intensive users.