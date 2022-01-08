UrduPoint.com

Webb Telescope Fully Deployed In Space: NASA

Daniyal Sohail Published January 08, 2022 | 09:27 PM

The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the final mirror panel as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history, NASA said

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the final mirror panel as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history, NASA said.

"The final wing is now deployed," NASA said on Twitter, adding the team was now working "to latch the wing into place, a multi-hour process".

