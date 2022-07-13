UrduPoint.com

Webb Telescope Images Show Benefits Of Scientific Collaboration - Space Foundation

Daniyal Sohail Published July 13, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Webb Telescope Images Show Benefits of Scientific Collaboration - Space Foundation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The newly released images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) demonstrate how scientific collaboration can expand our understanding of the universe, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the Space Foundation team, I congratulate all the global partners from the government, industry and research communities on the tremendous success of the JWST team," Zelibor said in a statement. "Collectively, these partners have shown us what great things are possible when we work together to better understand the universes that surround us. We cannot wait to see what they share next."

On Monday and Tuesday, NASA, the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency released some of the first images captured by the JWST, the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space.

"What the global JWST team revealed to us with the release of these first images has opened an entirely new chapter of knowledge and inspiration that will forever change our lives and history," Zelibor said. "Like its predecessor Hubble, JWST will transform astronomy and space science while delivering new inspiration and imagination to every generation and corner of our planet. This is another unparalleled achievement for the global space community."

NASA, the ESA and CSA collaborated to launch the telescope into space on December 25, 2021.  Since then the telescope has traveled some 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.

Related Topics

December All From Government Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.