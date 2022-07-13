Webb Telescope Images Show Benefits of Scientific Collaboration - Space Foundation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The newly released images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) demonstrate how scientific collaboration can expand our understanding of the universe, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the Space Foundation team, I congratulate all the global partners from the government, industry and research communities on the tremendous success of the JWST team," Zelibor said in a statement. "Collectively, these partners have shown us what great things are possible when we work together to better understand the universes that surround us. We cannot wait to see what they share next."

On Monday and Tuesday, NASA, the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency released some of the first images captured by the JWST, the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space.

"What the global JWST team revealed to us with the release of these first images has opened an entirely new chapter of knowledge and inspiration that will forever change our lives and history," Zelibor said. "Like its predecessor Hubble, JWST will transform astronomy and space science while delivering new inspiration and imagination to every generation and corner of our planet. This is another unparalleled achievement for the global space community."

NASA, the ESA and CSA collaborated to launch the telescope into space on December 25, 2021. Since then the telescope has traveled some 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.