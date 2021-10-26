Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has recently launched the X70 Pro, featuring ZEISS T* Coating, Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera and Real-Time Extreme Night Vision for superior low-light camera performance

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has recently launched the X70 Pro, featuring ZEISS T* Coating, Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera and Real-Time Extreme Night Vision for superior low-light camera performance. Designed in collaboration with ZEISS, an expert in optics and optoelectronics, the latest X series flagship delivers professional-grade photography in a compact form factor and is now available for sale across Pakistan.

Eric Kong, CEO Pakistan said, “Mobile imaging is a strategic track for vivo, and the X70 Pro is the result of our continued partnership with ZEISS for delivering a superior photography experience to users. At vivo, we take immense pride in creating innovative customer-centric solutions driven by in-depth market research and analytics. Over the years, vivo smartphones have become the preferred choice for camera experts, content creators, and photography enthusiasts. That said, the launch of X70 Pro also aims to reinforce our position as a brand that wholeheartedly encourages users to step into the universe of mobile photography. The X70 Pro is equipped with a variety of user-friendly photography and videography features, along with Gimbal stabilization 3.0 for a professional-grade imaging experience.”

In terms of videography, the VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video supports video stabilization with 5 axes in situations that demand large-angle jittering of the camera. Furthermore, the Super Night Video, combined with the 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor, solves two important challenges of videography in dark environments: it brightens the result and reduces the noise simultaneously.

vivo X70 Pro features different camera modes for different situations.

For darker environments, the Real-Time Extreme Night Vision allows the photographer to preview the night shots in real time and manually adjust the exposure intensity. Another feature that has been delivered with the X70 Pro combines the prowess of ZEISS lenses with vivo’s innovation in imaging.

The ZEISS Style portrait brings more fun and classic styles to portraits with three new lenses-Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar, in addition to Biotar, each with a unique effect of its own. The X70 Pro presents the 8MP Periscope Camera that uses the zooming algorithm to reach 60X Hyper Zoom to allow shots from a distance while maintaining the quality of the resultant image.

X70 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-vivo chip to provide unrivaled CPU and GPU performance. It also features 6.56″ FHD+ 3D flexible screen that supports 120Hz refresh rates and 240Hz response rates for smooth scrolling and viewing. Furthermore, with a 4450mAh battery and 12GB+4GB Extended RAM, vivo X70 Pro is available in two unique colorways: Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black.

Price & Availability

vivo X70 Pro is now available across Pakistan for Rs 139,999. On the purchase of vivo X70 Pro, customers can also claim their VIP Experience Card and Free Goodies Box.

vivo offers one-year warranty for X70 Pro along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo X70 Pro is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).