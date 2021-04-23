UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Faces 'Existential Threat' In Digital Sphere - UK GCHQ

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

West Faces 'Existential Threat' in Digital Sphere - UK GCHQ

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The west is facing an "existential threat" in the digital sphere as the "old order" is challenged by rising powers, Jeremy Fleming, the director of the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), said on Friday.

"In the real world, scientific consensus agrees we face a climate emergency and in the digital environment, we face another existential threat to our way of life as the old order is replaced by players who don't share our values or follow the rules. To stay relevant, the UK and likeminded allies are recognizing that the landscape is shifting and that there is a pressing need to act," Fleming said at an event ran by Imperial College London

Related Topics

World United Kingdom Event Government Share

Recent Stories

Power consumers to face an additional burden of Rs ..

12 minutes ago

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

2 hours ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

2 hours ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

2 hours ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.