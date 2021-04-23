West Faces 'Existential Threat' in Digital Sphere - UK GCHQ

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The west is facing an "existential threat" in the digital sphere as the "old order" is challenged by rising powers, Jeremy Fleming, the director of the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), said on Friday.

"In the real world, scientific consensus agrees we face a climate emergency and in the digital environment, we face another existential threat to our way of life as the old order is replaced by players who don't share our values or follow the rules. To stay relevant, the UK and likeminded allies are recognizing that the landscape is shifting and that there is a pressing need to act," Fleming said at an event ran by Imperial College London