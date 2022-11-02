UrduPoint.com

Western States Want To Use Outer Space As Arena For Military Operations - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published November 02, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Western States Want to Use Outer Space as Arena for Military Operations - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The countries of the collective West are trying to use outer space as an arena for confrontation and to conduct military activities, Russian deputy representative at the UN First Committee on Disarmament Konstantin Vorontsov said.

"We see in this approach, the attempt of Western states to consolidate the use of outer space as an arena for confrontation and possible military activities or in other words - regionalize the possibility of the use of force and carrying out military operations in outer space as provided in the doctrines of these states," Vorontsov said on Tuesday.

Russia calls on member states to adopt commitments that favor weapons-free outer space, Vorontsov added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN First Committee adopted three resolutions proposed by Russia on activities in outer space. The resolutions call on states to explore outer space in accordance with international law and prevent arms race in the interest of international peace. The resolutions also state that the current regime does not prevent the possibility of a war in outer space and urge them to come up with a consolidated plan to address the issue.

The UN First Committee - one of six United Nations committees - focuses its work on the issue of disarmament. The UN committees typically start their work after the end of the High Level Week in November or December.

