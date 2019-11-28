What to Expect from WordCamp Lahore 2019

After successful commencement of WordCamp Karachi and Wordcamp Islamabad, this amazing event paves its routes towards Lahore, be ready you technology lovers, bloggers, plugin developers, content creators, website producers and all the entrepreneurs, ‘WordCamp Lahore 2019’ is here

When and Where :

Conference Day (Main Event) : 1 December 2019

Registration Time : 8:30 AM (Sharp)

Venue : FAST NUCESS Lahore

Address : 852-B Milaad St, Block B Faisal Town, Lahore, Punjab 54000

Map : https://g.page/FASTNULahore

Please note this is the main conference day for which you have purchased the ticket.

Contributors Day : 30 November 2019

Venue : PopCorn Studio DHA Branch Lahore.

Map : https://g.page/PopcornStudioDHAPhase5

Contributor day is for WordPress lovers who wants to contribute in WordPress , Please register yourself for FREE if you are willing to attend contributors day so that we can assign you in the right team.

Registration Form for Contributors Day : https://bit.ly/2qSxhVp

Agenda Highlights for WordCamp Lahore 2019:

Opening remarks

Speaker: M Kashif, Lead Organizer

Summary: Official Opening to the WordCamp Event and welcoming all those present there to attend the conference

WordPress As A Headless CMS:

Speaker: Fahad Murtaza, Full Stack Engineer

Summary: Briefing About how to build and manage an app with WordPress

Taking Analytics to dance floor:

Speaker: Tanveer Nandla, Trainer and Blogger

Summary: Explaining best ways to attract and secure your customers to get the best outcome out of your WordPress Theme

Steps to Turn Pro With your Blogging:

Speaker: Muhammad Khan (Momekh)

Summary: Sharing best tips to improve and level up your blogging content and to get maximum engagement of your work

Crap to Goal With WordPress:

Speaker: Kamran Shafi

Summary: Defining how WordPress is the way to go and how you can be independent in making your own world of WordPress if you master a few basic tenets

Complete schedule can be seen on our website https://bit.

ly/35yUURA

Afterparty : Event will end on a dinner for all of the attendees who has purchased event tickets. This dinner would be a pure networking opportunity for everyone to make new contacts.

All attendees needs to bring CNIC/Identity Document to avoid any issues at entrance of FAST University.

To summarize all this up, if your interests resonate with WordPress and its spectrum you should not miss out the opportunity to burgeon in the field and expand your horizons.