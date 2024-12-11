WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

(@Abdulla99267510)

FIA Cybercrime branch confirm 50 complaints against hacking of WhatsApp users

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) The WhatsApp accounts of the users were being hacked in Karachi and other parts of the country these days, the FIA sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Several users reported their WhatsApp accounts being compromised for last several months.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle in Karachi has received around 50 such complaints.

Among the victims are prominent social figures including former Supreme Court Justice Wajih-ud-Din Ahmed and former CPLC Chief Ahmed Chinoy whose WhatsApp accounts were hacked recently.

An additional director of FIA Cyber Crime Circle confirmed multiple complaints in Karachi.

He stated that individuals involved in financial fraud are behind the incidents.

Many of the perpetrators are operating from southern Punjab. They send messages to contacts on hacked phones to request money, often deceived unsuspecting individuals into transferring funds.

The official said the several users' WhatsApp accounts have been retrieved, and the Cyber Crime Circle has also coordinated with its Multan office to address the complaints.

How can you avoid WhatsApp hacking?:

Never share your six-digit registration code sent via SMS or email.

Enable two-step verification for added security.

Limit visibility of your profile photo to trusted contacts only.

Verify money requests by calling the sender directly.

Avoid clicking on suspicious or unsecured links.