WhatsApp Accounts Being Hacked In Karachi, Country’s Other Parts
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FIA Cybercrime branch confirm 50 complaints against hacking of WhatsApp users
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) The WhatsApp accounts of the users were being hacked in Karachi and other parts of the country these days, the FIA sources confirmed on Tuesday.
Several users reported their WhatsApp accounts being compromised for last several months.
The FIA Cyber Crime Circle in Karachi has received around 50 such complaints.
Among the victims are prominent social figures including former Supreme Court Justice Wajih-ud-Din Ahmed and former CPLC Chief Ahmed Chinoy whose WhatsApp accounts were hacked recently.
An additional director of FIA Cyber Crime Circle confirmed multiple complaints in Karachi.
He stated that individuals involved in financial fraud are behind the incidents.
Many of the perpetrators are operating from southern Punjab. They send messages to contacts on hacked phones to request money, often deceived unsuspecting individuals into transferring funds.
The official said the several users' WhatsApp accounts have been retrieved, and the Cyber Crime Circle has also coordinated with its Multan office to address the complaints.
How can you avoid WhatsApp hacking?:
Never share your six-digit registration code sent via SMS or email.
Enable two-step verification for added security.
Limit visibility of your profile photo to trusted contacts only.
Verify money requests by calling the sender directly.
Avoid clicking on suspicious or unsecured links.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
More Stories From Technology
-
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?8 minutes ago
-
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen4 hours ago
-
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big Prizes to Win4 hours ago
-
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 191 day ago
-
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage1 day ago
-
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?2 days ago
-
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaskers and Gamers Alike5 days ago
-
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction App, Web Portal Now O ..7 days ago
-
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims9 days ago
-
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB developed Case Manage ..12 days ago
-
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!12 days ago
-
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tournament' as realme 13+5 ..15 days ago