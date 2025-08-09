Open Menu

WhatsApp Deletes 6.8 Million Fraudulent Accounts Worldwide In First Half Of 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, says majority of these fake accounts were linked to scam centers operating in Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand

SAN FRANCISCO: Popular global messaging platform WhatsApp has removed 6.8 million fraudulent and scam-related accounts in the first six months of 2025, the company announced this week.

An international news agency reported that these accounts were being operated by organized criminal groups and were used to deceive individuals across various countries through scam messages and fake schemes.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, stated that the majority of these fake accounts were linked to scam centers operating in Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand. These scam networks were responsible for promoting deceptive activities including fake investment schemes and account hijackings.

In response to the growing threat, Meta has introduced new safety features on WhatsApp aimed at protecting users from such fraudulent behavior.

One of the key updates includes instant alerts when unknown individuals add users to group chats, giving them the ability to exit or report the group immediately.

Meta also revealed that some scammers have started using artificial intelligence tools to craft convincing and manipulative messages in an attempt to trick users.

The authorities in several Southeast Asian countries have issued public warnings urging citizens to remain vigilant and to enable essential security features like two-step verification to safeguard their WhatsApp accounts.

The company emphasized that these new measures are part of a broader effort to combat the rising trend of account hijacking and investment scam promotions on its platform.

