WhatsApp Deletes 6.8 Million Fraudulent Accounts Worldwide In First Half Of 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM
Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, says majority of these fake accounts were linked to scam centers operating in Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand
SAN FRANCISCO: Popular global messaging platform WhatsApp has removed 6.8 million fraudulent and scam-related accounts in the first six months of 2025, the company announced this week.
An international news agency reported that these accounts were being operated by organized criminal groups and were used to deceive individuals across various countries through scam messages and fake schemes.
Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, stated that the majority of these fake accounts were linked to scam centers operating in Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand. These scam networks were responsible for promoting deceptive activities including fake investment schemes and account hijackings.
In response to the growing threat, Meta has introduced new safety features on WhatsApp aimed at protecting users from such fraudulent behavior.
One of the key updates includes instant alerts when unknown individuals add users to group chats, giving them the ability to exit or report the group immediately.
Meta also revealed that some scammers have started using artificial intelligence tools to craft convincing and manipulative messages in an attempt to trick users.
The authorities in several Southeast Asian countries have issued public warnings urging citizens to remain vigilant and to enable essential security features like two-step verification to safeguard their WhatsApp accounts.
The company emphasized that these new measures are part of a broader effort to combat the rising trend of account hijacking and investment scam promotions on its platform.
Recent Stories
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..
Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
More Stories From Technology
-
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 202527 seconds ago
-
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction App and Web Po ..1 day ago
-
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Charging1 day ago
-
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to Pakistan on August 8 ..2 days ago
-
Realme Partners with Aston Martin Formula One® Team to Launch Co-branded GT 7 Dream Edition in Paki ..4 days ago
-
PITB Hosts Certificate Distribution Ceremony for ‘Summer Camp’ Participants*5 days ago
-
BingX Labs Marks One Year of Web3 & AI Innovation with $16Million in Strategic Investments5 days ago
-
TECNO Launches Spark Go 2 in Pakistan — Slim, Smart, and Built for Real Life5 days ago
-
Own Your Spotlight with OPPO Reno14 Series: Now Available for Pre-Order5 days ago
-
Australia’s first homegrown space rocket explodes seconds after launch8 days ago
-
Glamour Meets Tech: Sehar and Shuja Reunite for the OPPO Reno14 Series Launch9 days ago
-
PITB Signs MoU with Pakistan Software Testing Board to Empower IT Talent with Global IT Certificatio ..11 days ago