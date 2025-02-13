WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group chats

(@Abdulla99267510)

One such new feature is soon being integrated into Meta-owned messaging app, which will help users better organize their group chats

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) WhatsApp continuously worked on multiple new and exciting features to ensure the users don’t feel the need to switch to other services.

One such new feature is soon being integrated into the Meta-owned messaging app, which will help users better organize their group chats.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp updates, this new feature has been introduced in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android users.

The users will be able to apply labels within WhatsApp groups with this feature.

A shared screenshot in the report suggests that the users can assign labels not only to themselves but also to other group members.

However, the labels assigned to a group member will only be applicable within that specific group. If the same individual is part of other mutual groups, the separate labels will need to be assigned there.

Once a label is set for yourself in a group, it will remain unchanged unless manually modified—even if you reinstall WhatsApp.

The labels will help the users understand the role of each member within a WhatsApp group chat.

It is unclear when it will be rolled out to the users since the feature is currently in the Beta phase.