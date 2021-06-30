UrduPoint.com
WhatsApp Introduces ‘view Once’ Feature On Anroid Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:28 PM

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anroid today

Through the latest feature the WhatsApp users will be able to send pictures and videos that could only be viewed once, and it will also help them to verify whether the content or video sent to the recipient has been seen or not.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2021) WhatsApp has finally released its much awaited ‘view once’ feature on Android today.

WABetainfo made this announcement couple of days ago and was now ready to be launched.

Through this latest feature, the WhatsApp users will be able to send pictures and videos that could only be viewed once. It will also help in confirmation that whether the recipient had opened the media or not.

The availability of the feature could be checked on WhatsApp simply checking if there was a view once option while sharing the media.

The sent images can only be viewed once and you receive a notification when the recipient has opened it.

The media disappears from the chat once you have viewed it. This will allow users to save up on space.

The read receipts option, if disabled, will still allow recipients to see if you opened the photo or video to view it once.

However, you cannot see when the recipient opens your media.

If a user sends an expiring photo to people who do not have this feature enabled, the view once feature will still work.

Blocked contacts will also be able to view the photos and videos if you are in a common group with them.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3 is marked as the compatible version for this feature. The activation for iOS beta testers will be following later.

View once may be used to send photos and videos in groups. In groups, you can see when other participants open expiring photos even if you have disabled read receipts. Information about the seen status can be found in Message Info.

WhatsApp does not have screenshot detection so recipients might save the expiring photo or video by taking screen shots or screen recording.

