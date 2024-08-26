WhatsApp plans to improve video call experience by introducing AR feature

(@Abdulla99267510)

WABetaInfo says the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS now includes AR-based call effects and filters

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) WhatsApp has announced plans to improve its video call experience by incorporating Augmented Reality (AR) technology, bringing more interactive features to its platform.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS now includes AR-based call effects and filters. iOS users are gaining access to these new AR features.

Among the enhancements is a dynamic facial filter that allows users to express different personalities during video calls. Additionally, a background editing tool has been introduced, enabling users to either blur their surroundings or replace them with preset backgrounds.

A low-light feature has also been added to improve video quality in poorly lit environments. Furthermore, a touch-up mode is available to enhance the user’s appearance during video calls.

WhatsApp will automatically save the changes made to these settings, eliminating the need for adjustments with each call.

As these features are currently part of the beta version, it may take some time before they are widely available to all users.