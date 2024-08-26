WhatsApp Plans To Improve Video Call Experience By Introducing AR Feature
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:14 PM
WABetaInfo says the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS now includes AR-based call effects and filters
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) WhatsApp has announced plans to improve its video call experience by incorporating Augmented Reality (AR) technology, bringing more interactive features to its platform.
According to reports from WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS now includes AR-based call effects and filters. iOS users are gaining access to these new AR features.
Among the enhancements is a dynamic facial filter that allows users to express different personalities during video calls. Additionally, a background editing tool has been introduced, enabling users to either blur their surroundings or replace them with preset backgrounds.
A low-light feature has also been added to improve video quality in poorly lit environments. Furthermore, a touch-up mode is available to enhance the user’s appearance during video calls.
WhatsApp will automatically save the changes made to these settings, eliminating the need for adjustments with each call.
As these features are currently part of the beta version, it may take some time before they are widely available to all users.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Technology
-
WB consultant presents chairman PITB with his book ‘Technology in policing’9 hours ago
-
Telenor Velocity and Invest2Innovate Collaborate to Transform Pakistan's Startup Landscape3 days ago
-
Telenor Pakistan Brings Secure eSIM Technology to its Customers Across the Network5 days ago
-
The Unbreakable Champion: The realme C65 is Here to Solve Your Screen-Breaking Woes6 days ago
-
Pakistan’s IT exports reach $286m in first month of current fiscal year6 days ago
-
Acer Gadget Inc. Announces Partnership with Air Link Communication to Debut Acer Gadget e10 Devices ..6 days ago
-
Joshua Cheptegei and Infinix: A Partnership for Progress7 days ago
-
Vivo Y28: Your All-Day Companion with Power, Style, and Performance10 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing Organizes Two-Day Health Camp at ASTP10 days ago
-
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment10 days ago
-
Master Changan plans to accelerate Pakistan’s mass EV adoption with DEEPAL10 days ago
-
Telenor Pakistan Bolsters Network to Improve Lives and Livelihoods in Gilgit Baltistan11 days ago