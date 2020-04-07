UrduPoint.com
WhatsApp Reduces Quota On Forwarded Messages To Fight Fake News On COVID-19

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:11 PM

WhatsApp Reduces Quota on Forwarded Messages to Fight Fake News on COVID-19

The WhatsApp messenger has set a new, stricter limit on the number of bulk-sent messages users are allowed to forward at a time in a bid the curb the spread of fake information about the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The WhatsApp messenger has set a new, stricter limit on the number of bulk-sent messages users are allowed to forward at a time in a bid the curb the spread of fake information about the coronavirus.

"We've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it's important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation," the company said in a blog post.

According to the statement, the messages which WhatsApp deems as "frequently forwarded messages" can now only be forwarded to one chat at a time rather than five as previously allowed.

These messages come with a double arrow on top which means they have already be sent at least five times.

Additionally, the messenger said it would work directly with governments and NGOs, as well as the World Health Organization, to help connect users with accurate information.

"Together these trusted authorities have sent hundreds of millions of messages directly to people requesting information and advice," the blog post read.

WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook in 2014. The messenger app counts some 1.5 billion users in 180 countries.

