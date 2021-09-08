UrduPoint.com

WhatsApp Refutes Report It Undermines User Privacy Protections - Spokesperson

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The instant messaging platform WhatsApp rejects any notion that its feature to review content flagged by users undermines privacy protections, a company spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We strongly disagree with the notion that accepting reports a user chooses to send us is incompatible with end-to-end encryption," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said WhatsApp permitting users to report spam or abuse is important to preventing such acts on the internet.

Watchdog ProPublica reported this week that WhatsApp falsely claims it can see no users' messages on its global messaging service. However, the company has more than 1,000 contract workers who review millions users' content that has been flagged, the report said.

WhatsApp also regularly shares users' personal information with the authorities, the report added.

