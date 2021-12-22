WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) WhatsApp will introduce new feature related to voice calls, the latest reports say.

WhatsApp has been working on new features over the past couple of weeks and months.

According to a report by WABetainfo.com, the mobile app is now working to introduce a redesign interface for users when they do voice calls.

The two interfaces are part of new plan.

WhatsApp is working to redesign the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern and to organize the available the available space. The new design will look nice especially while placing group voice calls.

WhatsApp is also planning the same redesign for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Anroid as well even if the screenshot is taken on the mobile app for iOS.

The App will also introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption.

Previously, WABetainfo.

com had reported that WhatsApp plans to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption. The Chats between WhatsApp users are also protected I the same that they remain between them even the ones they send on groups.

Neither can WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, can access these chats. The App has assured the users that it provides secure place to talk with each others.

WABetainfo.com has saaid that tWhatsApp will add new indicators in the Status and Calls section, claiming that your status updates, personal and group calls were always end-to-end encrypted and this would never change.

It has also unveiled the WhatsApp’s plan to add the same notice in the Chats section and a new update on WhatsApp for Android is also planned to support the same feature at a later date.

The latest visual addition is not visible right now because it’s under development, and it will be rolled out in a future update, WABetainfo.com adds.