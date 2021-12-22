UrduPoint.com

WhatsApp To Introduce New Feature For Voice Calls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:06 PM

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

WABetainfo.com says the mobile app is now working to introduce a redesign interface for users when they do voice calls.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) WhatsApp will introduce new feature related to voice calls, the latest reports say.

WhatsApp has been working on new features over the past couple of weeks and months.

According to a report by WABetainfo.com, the mobile app is now working to introduce a redesign interface for users when they do voice calls.

The two interfaces are part of new plan.

WhatsApp is working to redesign the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern and to organize the available the available space. The new design will look nice especially while placing group voice calls.

WhatsApp is also planning the same redesign for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Anroid as well even if the screenshot is taken on the mobile app for iOS.

The App will also introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption.

Previously, WABetainfo.

com had reported that WhatsApp plans to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption. The Chats between WhatsApp users are also protected I the same that they remain between them even the ones they send on groups.

Neither can WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, can access these chats. The App has assured the users that it provides secure place to talk with each others.

WABetainfo.com has saaid that tWhatsApp will add new indicators in the Status and Calls section, claiming that your status updates, personal and group calls were always end-to-end encrypted and this would never change.

It has also unveiled the WhatsApp’s plan to add the same notice in the Chats section and a new update on WhatsApp for Android is also planned to support the same feature at a later date.

The latest visual addition is not visible right now because it’s under development, and it will be rolled out in a future update, WABetainfo.com adds.

Related Topics

Mobile Company Nice Same WhatsApp

Recent Stories

All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

2 minutes ago
 World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dia ..

World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dialogue

16 minutes ago
 Week-long sports gala begins at UAF

Week-long sports gala begins at UAF

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Have to Respond If Unacceptable Situat ..

Moscow Will Have to Respond If Unacceptable Situation With Russian Media in West ..

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on administrati ..

Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on administrative penalties, fines regarding ..

16 minutes ago
 Belarus anarchists given 20-year jail terms

Belarus anarchists given 20-year jail terms

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.