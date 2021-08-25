UrduPoint.com

WhatsApp To Introduce New Messaging Feature

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:22 PM

WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

The users will be able to send reaction to the messages they share while using the App.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) WhatsApp will introduce new messaging feature soon. The users will be able to send reactions to messages.

WhatsApp has been working on it for months.

According to WABetainfo, the move is unexpected one. In a statement WABetainfo said, "You already know what is a reaction: it’s usually an emoji that you can place on a message to express emotions. Instagram, Twitter, iMessage already support message reactions and today we can start to discover the progress of their development,".

WhatsApp will introduce a message to present when the user is using an outdated version of the app that does not support receiving reactions. The user in this case could not see the reaction but WhatsApp will present a different message, asking to update WhatsApp to see the reaction. WhatsApp will obviously implement this feature on WhatsApp for iOS and Web/Desktop as well since the screenshot taken above is from a WhatsApp beta for Android.

