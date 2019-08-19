UrduPoint.com
Whatsapp, Video Calling Replace Traditional Greetings

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:12 PM

Owing to modern tech based means of communiqu such as social media and Whatsapp, interaction has lost the human touch as writing letters and sending Eid greeting cards has become a past story during celebratory events

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Owing to modern tech based means of communiqu such as social media and Whatsapp, interaction has lost the human touch as writing letters and sending Eid greeting cards has become a past story during celebratory events.

During last decade, sending and receiving Eid cards and greeting letters was replaced with e-mails while in current decade this trend has been replaced with video calls, voice messages and GIF images or animated pictures.

Once a routine for most families and acquaintances to spend time in selecting, buying, writing and posting the Eid or birthday greetings to friends has now become a mere click or touch on their smartphone screens.

Talking to APP, manager of Islamabad's oldest bookshop 'Mr. Books' Ali Ahmad said that the tradition of costumers asking for Eid or greeting cards has become so rare. "We had to shrink down our Card corner due to the lesser demand of Eid cards by costumers.

He said the scenario was quite different 10 years ago as the demand of not only Eid cards but other greeting cards such as Birthdays, greetings for new job or marriage were also in high demand.

He said the now the means of communications has changed which has affected this beautiful tradition.

A worker at Printing press said that the only orders they received for printing cards were of either Wedding invitations or visiting cards. Greeting cards has lost their charm in this age of Video calling or whatsapping.

High prices of these cards were also one of the reasons of decline in the trend. A card that could be purchased in 10-20 rupees few years ago was now being sold in 100-130 rupees.

"Why should I purchase Eid card with Rs 100 or above? Having cell phone with internet and laptop to greet my friends and relatives on Eid has been a real convenience for me and it is quicker as well," said a citizen Nabeel resident of G-6.

Approving the fact that social media has made many of us lazy, Salman Raza , a social media activist, pointed out that instead of taking out the time to reach out to people one by one, we tend to just post a Ramadan or Eid greeting on our wall on Facebook.

"Technology can never replace direct human contact. Social media has reduced person-to-person physical contact and replaced it with group messaging, exchanging Eid hugs and handwritten greeting cards, with a few clicks on social media, he added.

More Stories From Technology

