UrduPoint.com

Whistleblower Says Facebook Values Profits Over Fighting 'Hate Speech' - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 40 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Whistleblower Says Facebook Values Profits Over Fighting 'Hate Speech' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) A former Facebook employee has alleged in a legal affidavit that the company puts a higher priority on maximizing profits and growth over combating or banning so-called "hate speech," the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The whistleblower made his or her allegations under condition of anonymity but they echo those previously delivered in testimony to the US Congress earlier this month by ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen, the report said.

The report identified the new whistleblower as a former member of Facebook's Integrity Team and the newspaper said it knew his or her identity. The new source also made allegations to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which oversees and monitors publicly traded companies, the report said.

On Wednesday, the US tech blog The Verge reported that Facebook intends to change its company name next week to reflect its plans to build a new shared virtual environment that makes online interactions much more like communicating in person.

The US corporate media recently published reports showing that Facebook was aware of its platforms being a toxic environment for young girls among other problems but did not do enough to address them. The reports were largely based on internal documents provided by Haugen.

Related Topics

Exchange Washington Facebook Company Young Congress Post Media Employment

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in Geneva on November 22 - Lavre ..

43 minutes ago
 Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

43 minutes ago
 Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

59 minutes ago
 Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conf ..

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France ..

59 minutes ago
 Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court awards life term

59 minutes ago
 France's Thomas wins world track cycling points ra ..

France's Thomas wins world track cycling points race

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.