Whistleblower Says Google Has 'Black List' For Restricting Websites From News Feeds

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Whistleblower Zachargy Vorhies has released more documents revealing that Google has created a black list to restrict certain websites from showing up on its news feeds, watchdog Project Veritas said in a report on Wednesday.

The additional documents reveal a file called "News Black List Sit for Google Now," which is a black list of websites restricted from appearing on news feeds for an Android Google product, the report said.

Google's black list has included conservative as well as progressive websites like newsbusters.org and mediamatters.org, the report added.

The documents also reveal that some websites were placed on the black list because of their "high user block rate," according to the report.

