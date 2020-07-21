UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Awards $75 Mln For 3 'Quantum Leap' Institutes - National Science Foundation

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

White House Awards $75 Mln for 3 'Quantum Leap' Institutes - National Science Foundation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The White House has granted $75 million to three new research institutes to advance quantum technology development, the National Science Foundation (NSF) said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Today, NSF, in partnership with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, is announcing $75 million for three new institutes designed to have a tangible impact in solving these problems over the next five years," the release stated.

The institutes are a central piece of NSF's response to key Federal initiatives to advance quantum information science, including the National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018 and the White House's ongoing focus on American leadership in emerging technologies, the release said.

The new centers will develop quantum sensors to measure gravity, radiation and other phenomena, build and test interconnected networks of small-scale quantum processors, design advanced, large-scale quantum computers and develop efficient algorithms for current and future quantum computing platforms, the release said.

Quantum phenomena are used to develop technologies like quantum computers, sensors, and communications and will have enormous consequences for the national and global economy, the NSF said.

Related Topics

Technology White House 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

11 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

26 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

41 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

41 minutes ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

41 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.