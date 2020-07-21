White House Awards $75 Mln for 3 'Quantum Leap' Institutes - National Science Foundation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The White House has granted $75 million to three new research institutes to advance quantum technology development, the National Science Foundation (NSF) said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Today, NSF, in partnership with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, is announcing $75 million for three new institutes designed to have a tangible impact in solving these problems over the next five years," the release stated.

The institutes are a central piece of NSF's response to key Federal initiatives to advance quantum information science, including the National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018 and the White House's ongoing focus on American leadership in emerging technologies, the release said.

The new centers will develop quantum sensors to measure gravity, radiation and other phenomena, build and test interconnected networks of small-scale quantum processors, design advanced, large-scale quantum computers and develop efficient algorithms for current and future quantum computing platforms, the release said.

Quantum phenomena are used to develop technologies like quantum computers, sensors, and communications and will have enormous consequences for the national and global economy, the NSF said.