White House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation Of Content 'Not Working'

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) New revelations concerning Facebook's policing policy on its platform reveals that self-regulation does not work, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Over the past few weeks, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook who left the company in May, revealed thousands of pages of corporate inquiry showing that Facebook hid evidence of its platforms spreading harmful information and lied about it.

"In our view, this is just the latest in a series of revelations about social media platforms that make clear that self-regulation is not working," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The Biden administration will continue to support fundamental reforms and efforts to address issues related to social media.

Haugen's leak of internal documents showed Facebook did not duly police content that it knew contained hate speech and misinformation.

The whistleblower joined Facebook in 2019 to deal with misinformation but got increasingly frustrated by the company's way of tackling the problem. The whistleblower said she believes Facebook's connivance to spread of misinformation was among the factors that led to the January 6 riot in Washington following the US presidential election.

