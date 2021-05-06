UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says US Space Command Tracking Chinese Rocket

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:53 AM

White House Says US Space Command Tracking Chinese Rocket

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday said US Space Command is tracking China's Long March 5B (Chang Zheng 5B, or CZ-5B) rocket

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday said US Space Command is tracking China's Long March 5B (Chang Zheng 5B, or CZ-5B) rocket.

" US Space Command is aware of and tracking the location of Chinese Long March 5B in space," Psaki said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

China Long March White House

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

2 hours ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

CM's advisor stresses on strict enforcement of SOP ..

3 minutes ago

Peloton agrees to recall treadmills after child di ..

3 minutes ago

London, Brussels agree EU ambassador status post-B ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.