White House Says US Space Command Tracking Chinese Rocket

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday said US Space Command is tracking China's Long March 5B (Chang Zheng 5B, or CZ-5B) rocket.

" US Space Command is aware of and tracking the location of Chinese Long March 5B in space," Psaki said at a press briefing.