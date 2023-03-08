White House Supports Bill in US Congress to Address Foreign Tech Threat - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The White House supports an effort in the US Congress to pass legislation granting new authorities to address threats posed by foreign technology, such as TikTok, to the United States, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We applaud the bipartisan group of Senators, led by Senators (Mark) Warner and (John) Thune, who today introduced the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act," Sullivan said in a statement. "This bill presents a systematic framework for addressing technology-based threats to the security and safety of Americans.

"

The legislation would empower the US government to prevent certain foreign governments from exploiting technology services operating in the US in a way that poses risks to Americans' sensitive data and US national security, the statement said. The legislation comes amid concerns about ties between TikTok and the Chinese government.

The Biden administration looks forward to working with both parties in Congress to pass the legislation, the statement added.