‘WhizKids’ Children organized Bake Sale food festival at Arfa Software Technology Park

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th July, 2019) To create awareness about different aspects of charity and business principles among children, Punjab Information Technology Board and Information Technology University’s joint “WhizKids” Summer Camp organized a grand Bake Sale food festival at Arfa software technology park today.

More than 100 children of ages 8 to 14 years participated in 15 groups and displayed different homemade food items stalls.

Children donated all income of Rupees 26,000 to SOS Children`s Village Charity.