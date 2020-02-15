UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, Leading Tech Giants Discuss Ways To Stop Fake News About COVID-19 - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:43 AM

WHO, Leading Tech Giants Discuss Ways to Stop Fake News About COVID-19 - Reports

The World Health Organization (WHO) has hosted a meeting with the representatives of leading tech companies Facebook, Amazon and Google to discuss possible ways to combat misinformation about the novel coronavirus, media reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has hosted a meeting with the representatives of leading tech companies Facebook, Amazon and Google to discuss possible ways to combat misinformation about the novel coronavirus, media reported.

According to the US CNBC broadcaster, the meeting took place at Facebook's headquarter in California's Menlo Park.

"The purpose of that [meeting] was to plant seeds of ideas, and it worked well. I encouraged collaboration and innovation. During a crisis, it's a good time for that," WHO representative Andy Pattison said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The official added that the tone, in regards to the virus, was changing as technology giants became more aware of the misinformation and stepped up the fight against fake news.

Pattison also suggested at the meeting to help companies verify the facts that they or their users publish, rather than relying on third parties.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,523 fatalities, with 66,492 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.

In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

Related Topics

World Google Technology China Facebook Died Wuhan January December Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends &#039;Happy RAK 3& ..

16 minutes ago

Three Temporary Transports Corridors Between China ..

36 minutes ago

US, Taliban reach agreement over reduction in viol ..

60 minutes ago

Editorial: Pink Caravan: Marching with a noble mis ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 February 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.