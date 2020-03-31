WHO, Viber Launch Chatbot in Over 20 Languages to Fight COVID-19 Disinformation

The World Health Organization launched on Tuesday an interactive chatbot on Viber to provide people across the world with accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic, with the service set to be available in more than 20 languages soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The World Health Organization launched on Tuesday an interactive chatbot on Viber to provide people across the world with accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic, with the service set to be available in more than 20 languages soon.

To date, the chatbot supports English, Russian and Arabic.

"WHO's aim is to reach as many people as possible with reliable health information through innovative digital technology. Information is powerful and can help save lives during this pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, as quoted by the global health watchdog.

The WHO estimates that the chatbot will allow it to reach over 1 billion people "directly through their mobile phones."

Subscribers of the chatbot will get latest news directly from the WHO. They will also be able to learn about precautionary measures and take quizzes to test their knowledge on COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University's latest data, more than 788,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide. Over 37,800 of them have died.