Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed By The New Vivo X-FOLD?

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 12:33 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022) As technology constantly evolves, so does the demands of the people. Due to this, consumers have access to endless number of smartphone options to choose from! Despite all of this, it is still challenging to find the ‘right one’ that includes world class technology with great design meeting all of the needs of today’s world.

The new vivo X-fold meets all these demands and much more. In this model, the global brand embodies its commitment to delivering the most advanced technology along with a seamless user experience. It is a premium device that puts efficiency and convenience at the forefront with innovations in battery life, camera system, and many more such features, thereby ushering in a new era of foldable smartphones. Recently, a few of the leading tech KOLs got the opportunity to test out its exciting new features. Here’s what they have to say about it:

Moina Shah mentioned in astonishment in her video how impressed she was with the phone’s advanced display features and beautiful design. At first glance, she noted how the phone’s display was top-notch both on the inner and outer screens making various apps more accessible. According to her, the phone’s design is the perfect shape and size which makes it more convenient to carry around than a bulkier bigger model.

Moina Shah said, “The availability of the sleek design in various colours makes it easier for me to stay in style among my peers.”

Ali Abbas, one of top tech Tech Youtuber (MasTech), said, “I love how seamless the folding process is including the multi-dimensional hinge which is said to withstand numerous bends making the user experience seamless and hassle-free. The best part is that the device’s dynamic features allow it to function as a phone, computer and tablet simultaneously, which allows one to work efficiently.”

Akram Ali also praised vivo’s latest offering in detail in his new video on ProPakistani’s YouTube channel. Among the X-fold's many excellent features, they particularly liked the 3D Dual fingerprint sensors. He went on to say, "With today's constant need for masks, fingerprint sensors on both sides of the phone provide a faster and more accurate unlocking experience compared to other methods. I think this is one of the smartest and most efficient smartphones on the market.".

The KOLs unanimously declared the X Fold as the newest must-have product due to its advanced technological innovations. According to them, the phone is the best accessory today because it provides the best user experience.

