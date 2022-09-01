Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has won the hearts of customers around the world with its innovative technology and top-notch services

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022) vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has won the hearts of customers around the world with its innovative technology and top-notch services. Currently, the brand is present across 60 countries and regions and has over 400 million users globally. The brand has a focus on developing world-class technologies which include 5G technology, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Imaging Systems.

Although the brand has expanded extensively worldwide, it is committed to offering the best technology and services to the people of Pakistan. With its "More Local, More Global" strategy, the brand brings global innovation to local consumers and adapts state-of-the-art technology to meet their needs.

vivo has created many long-lasting and meaningful partnerships with various celebrities and icons such as Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa and Babar Azam in Pakistan to further strengthen its connection with the country and value the country’s rich traditions and culture. vivo is guided by the Benfen philosophy of doing the right things which allows it to further enrich and impact the consumers’ lives while connecting with local audiences.

One of the main focuses of the brand is centred around customer needs and continuously developing technology to make it better for them. vivo has utilized 80% of its workforce in research and consumer behaviour studies. Through its exhaustive research, surveys and innovation, the brand aims to provide its customers with the best products by understanding their needs.

Since 2017, the brand has been meeting customers' needs and delivering satisfaction. With 9200+ retail stores and 18 customer service centres across Pakistan, ensure that consumers can resolve any doubts they may have at any time.

Moreover, the customer-centric brand made efforts to make the user more satisfied and their life easier during the pandemic by allowing customers to access support services through WhatsApp. vivo meets and answers any customer's needs. Several initiatives have been implemented by vivo to ensure consumers a seamless experience such as its partnership with Daraz for offers on phones to provide customers with access to its phones at various price points.

In addition, vivo offers exceptional and unparalleled after-sales service to its consumers with various initiatives including vivo Service Day on the 21st of every month to enhance consumer experiences. During this day, customers can take advantage of free after-sales services that include cleaning, disinfecting, system recovery and software upgrades, flash repair, maintenance without labor charges, and protective stickers.

Additionally, vivo's customer service team works diligently at their various call centres to provide customers with prompt and efficient responses to their questions.

In its various smartphone series, vivo offers a wide variety of innovative and cutting-edge products to meet everyone's needs. Y series smartphones are designed for the young audience with powerful performance, a high-quality camera and a battery to satisfy their every need and support their lifestyle on the go.

Additionally, the partnership with Zeiss advanced X Series smartphones which offers professional-level imaging, photography, and videography in your hands, allowing anyone to fulfil their cinematographer dreams.

V Series on the other hand, offers innovative camera technology, powerful performance, and a smooth user experience along with trendy design that enables users to stay fashionable and match their phone to their style.

Several new products have been released recently by the brand which have rapidly become fan favourites and are available at a variety of price points. The Y55 is available with a 50MP HD rear camera and 16MP front camera. The device has features such as the Super Night Mode and Aura Screen Light along with a 44W Flash Charge and 5000mAh massive battery.

The newly launched Y15C comes with a 13MP AI Dual Camera and a 2MP Super Macro Camera along with features such as Face Beauty, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Panorama, Documents and Pro Mode.

The stylish V23 5G has a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie along with an 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera and a Color Changing Fluorite AG Design technology that keeps the smartphone constantly in trend. Along with that the V23e also has a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie along with an 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Macro Camera.

The brand's flagship X80 series proved to be extremely popular in the market providing an unparalleled photography experience. The X80 has a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, 12MP Portrait Camera and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera.

As a result of a wide range of reasons why consumers can trust and can be sure that vivo smartphone products will meet their needs at all times.