Why Everyone Demands A High-Quality Camera Phone In Today’s Era?

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 01:12 PM

The days of needing a professional camera for photography are long gone, thanks to the advancement of smartphones' remarkable camera setups

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022) The days of needing a professional camera for photography are long gone, thanks to the advancement of smartphones' remarkable camera setups. More than 10 billion people use smartphones to click pictures each year, which has increased consumer expectations for smartphones with good cameras altogether. Precisely it is because of smartphone photography that the way we comprehend and interact with external world has now changed, its significance in the modern world cannot be emphasized enough.

People require a good reliable device with good OIS enabled camera which fits their daily requirements at best. To connect with the moments that are documented in our phones and enjoy the experiences later in life, smartphone users need a reliable cameras setup with a strong OIS. Keeping in mind what users require in 2022 specifically, Infinix came up with the perfect device this year Infinix ZERO 20 to cope with the daily needs of photography devotees. Housing world’s first 60 MP OIS+EIS based front camera it leaves no room for unstable camera outputs altogether.

The new Infinix ZERO 20 meets all the videography and photography needs within a blink of eye! With a 60 MP front camera and "Super Steady" OIS, the new Infinix ZERO 20 features the first of its kind camera in the world.

It provides Dual Image Stabilization offering both hardware based OIS and EIS which automatically makes the camera output ultra-clear. With the help of this unique function, one can record the most crystal-clear films with the most seamless transitions while being on the go. Its front camera has an autofocus AF feature, allowing it to consistently and swiftly focus on things. Users may take sharp, detailed selfies because of this exclusive feature. Additionally, it has a super night mode that accurately captures the precise outline of things even in dim lighting.

Not only the camera setup but Infinix ZERO 20 operates on Pakistan’s first ever 6NM based processor i.e. MediaTek Helio G99 which powers the smartphone which significantly powers the smartphone like no other. The Infinix ZERO 20 will help capture moments with ease and stability that users won't need to look any further. It’s better to get hold Get hold of Infinix ZERO 20 right away as it is available nationwide and also online on Xpark for Rs 56,999 only!

