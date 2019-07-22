Why Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a good choice for mid range buyers

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Huawei has yet again come up with an easy-to-buy smartphone that is not only low-priced but has some amazing features too.

The phone not only has the latest specs and features but is available at a mid-ranged price, perfectly catering to the needs of smartphone users.

Here's why Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is the best choice for mid range buyers:

Full View Display

Huawei Y9 Prime provides an ultimate viewing experience with 6.59” Ultra Full View Display. The smart phone is perfect for game lovers as with this display, users can enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience at an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080.

Unique Colours

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is available in three unique Colours – Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue.

Pop-up Selfie Camera

Most prominent among the features of Huawei Y9 Prime is its motorized Pop-up Selfie Camera of 16 MP with HDR and a Video resolution of 1080p@30fps.

Triple Back Camera

Not only that, it has a triple back camera. It has a 16 MP, f/1.8 wide-angled camera, PDAF + 8 MP ultrawide camera and 2 MP, f/2.

4, depth sensor with LED flash. This triple camera ensures best photography experience to the users besides meeting the selfie needs of people.

Y9 Camera

Large Storage and Memory

When it comes to storage, photography experience has internal storage of 128GB which can further be extended using a memory card. Despite being a mid-ranger, the phone has a 4GB RAM which will increase the speed of the phone.

Long Lasting Battery

Coming to battery, which is of much concern to all cell phone users, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is making waves for huge battery capacity. It has 4000 mAh non-removable battery capacity that runs for almost two days. It also encompasses AI Power Management system, increasing the life of its usage.

Y9 Prime 2019

Reasonable Price

With all these amazing features, the phone is priced at Rs 33,999 which is neither too heavy on the pocket nor allows the customers to compromise on the quality.

Offering a complete flagship experience, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is the best any smartphone of this category can currently offer.