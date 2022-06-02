UrduPoint.com

Why Is Vivo X80 Currently The Top Flagship Smartphone In Pakistan?

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Global smartphone brand, vivo, has recently come up with its latest X Series smartphone that has instantly become the talk of the town

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022) Global smartphone brand, vivo, has recently come up with its latest X Series smartphone that has instantly become the talk of the town. The smartphone industry has been particularly praising vivo’s camera system among other features. Here’s a quick look at its most mentioned features for users to know and make an informed decision.

The true star of X80 is the new vivo V1+ Chip. With innovation at the epicenter of vivo’s strategy, the chip is quite an advancement thanks to the vivo’s R&D program. vivo V1+ Chip has a built-in AI system for professional-level visual improvements with features such as the AI Video Enhancement.

Equipped with a great camera system, vivo X80 boasts a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera,12MP portrait camera, and a new 12MP wide-angle camera on the main panel that has made professional imaging a reality. On the front is a 32 MP front camera, a dream for all selfie lovers. The 50 MP main camera also makes use of a new ultra-sensing IMX866 RGBW sensor that delivers images in greater detail and improves the camera performance in dark and low-light scenarios.

Moreover, vivo’s X series cannot be mentioned without the brand’s long standing series partnership with global optical technology leader, ZEISS. With ZEISS, comes ZEISS Professional Imaging which includes an array of features that enhances the camera system surpassing user expectations.

A first in the industry, the ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh creates oval flares in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos. The main camera also shows a ZEISS T* Coating stamp that informs users that photography in dim lighting will not be a problem. The stamp means that vivo enhances light transmission in dark environments that reduces ghosting and produces clear, bright images at the same time. vivo’s X80 also poses the ZEISS Superb Night Camera that combines with the Pure Night View to deliver natural looking pictures at nighttime.

When it comes to smartphone designing, vivo has been acing the game. With the X80 too, the brand has left no stone unturned in producing a smartphone that becomes an instant eye-turner. Its futuristic appearance and classic color schemes make for a handsome device. The smartphone is available for purchase in two classic shades of Urban Blue and Cosmic Black truly depicting the uniqueness of the day and night skies respectively. Additionally, the Cloud Window 2.0 balances a round camera on a square plate that brings out the elegance of the entire look. Plus, the Fluorite AG Glass design not only offers a super look but also a perfect grip and in-hand experience.

Much like its enthusiasm for design and camera, vivo focuses extremely on how well its devices perform. The brand understands that with the X series comes more expectations. In order to satisfy its customers, vivo has equipped the device with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor which ensures swift and smooth functioning for users. Switching between apps, playing heavy games without lags and an unhindered streaming experience has become possible thanks to the processor.

The device runs on a large 4500mAh battery life that comes with an equally large fast charging capacity. The 80W FlashCharge guarantees that the user will be able to continuously use their device without any unnecessary interruptions or battery warnings.

Moreover, X80 also seeks the attention of gamers. Having installed a large X-Axis Linear Motor, supported by vivo’s self-developed vibration algorithm that allows for quiet but powerful scene-based vibration. In addition, X80 also boasts of a Dual Stereo Speaker balanced with powerful bass to magnify the sound quality.

The device is now out in the Pakistani market for purchase for a price of Rs. 159,999. You can check out its other features on vivo’s official website.

Go shop for your next stylish phone because vivo X80 is sure one of a kind.

