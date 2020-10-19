Why QLED is a superior format for TV viewing

The all-new intelligently adaptive QLED (Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode) technology brings forth a whole new level of colour appreciation in its range of TVs

The all-new intelligently adaptive QLED (Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode) technology brings forth a whole new level of colour appreciation in its range of TVs. Setting the QLED technology apart from other alternatives is the fact that it makes use of quantum dots to boost the vibrance and brightness of its picture quality.

Quantum Dots are the best light-emitting materials recently discovered. When light shines on them, they become luminescent with ultra-high colour purity. The Quantum Dot backlight is the purest in reproducing life-like colours.

QLED is a stunning experience if you're not used to high-end displays, with incredible colour reproduction, vast contrast, and high amounts of saturation, the perfect medium for HDR content.

What does that mean in layman terms?

The colours of the picture on a QLED TV screen will be incomparably vibrant, accurate to reality, and undeniably bold. In QLED TVs, the colours are contained inside a film which, when hit by light, emits bold and beautiful colours, 58.3% more colours than a conventional LED.

But what exactly is the mechanism behind the QLED technology?

QLED is a variation of LED, adding a quantum dot film to the LCD "sandwich" of the TV. Quantum dots are fluorescent nanoparticles, synthesized in a lab, which measure between 2 and 10 nanometers in diameter, that, when hit by light, emit their own differently coloured light. The light from the LED source is transmitted through the layers to the screen's surface, which is also why it's called transmissive.

All these processes are taking place at a lightning-fast speed, to bring industry-leading colour palette, and enhanced, dynamic picture quality to the viewer.

As shown in the infographic above, quantum dot technology utilizes Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI), the latest measurement scale for colour performance to achieve and ensure the best colour reproduction. Because of 100% DCI-P3 rating, the colours and brightness produced on the screen are true to reality to the extent that an image on the screen is visible even if it is viewed from up to 160 degrees horizontally (that its, from one side to the other).

QLED's similarity to existing tech means that companies have been able to scale it up very quickly, both in terms of size and resolution.

You will find really large screens in the QLED domain, and there is a lot more room for experimentation.

One of the best value for money qualities of QLED technology, especially for gaming enthusiasts, is the fact that it has no chance of burn-ins.

Difference between QLED and OLED:

As explained above QLED are inorganic nanocrystals on which when light emitted give you a lifelike vivid picture but on another end OLED which stands for Organic light-emitting diode which does not require a backlight and can emit their light. The following image contains some key differences between QLED and OLED:

Along with the above differences’ quantum dots suffer far less picture degradation over time compared to similar OLED panels. The life of the QLED panels is up to 100,000 hours, and they are likely to stay in tip-top condition, far longer than competing technologies.

While OLEDs systems support a high dynamic range (HDR) picture quality too, yet they play their strengths in the field of contrast. On the other hand, QLED presents pure, unhindered colour. QLED TVs have the highest peak brightness, allowing them to deliver the most accurate colour palette from the deepest blacks to the brightest whites.

TCL recently launched its QLED range, C815 and C716, that promise to give a glimpse into the future of Quantum dot technology.

More notable features of the TCL QLED range include a next-generation AI 4K processor, precise control of light and contrast with ‘local dimming’, MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) to make pictures smoother with both TV signal and multimedia signal, and the advanced capabilities in Dolby Vision, allowing you to see that there’s more to the story than generic HDR can reveal. Last but not least, TCLs QLED range offers up to 30% more power saving than a conventional LED.

All these qualities make for an all-rounder product that is the perfect solution to all your TV experience needs!