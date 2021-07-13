UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:36 PM

Win a CAR with TECNO Spark Promotion

TECNO brings a very special EID offer for the fans, the Spark Promotion Offer. Fans can get a chance to win many gifts including a CAR as a Bumper Prize from this promotional offer valid from July 12, 2021, to July 31, 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th July, 2021) TECNO brings a very special EID offer for the fans, the Spark Promotion Offer. Fans can get a chance to win many gifts including a CAR as a Bumper Prize from this promotional offer valid from July 12, 2021, to July 31, 2021.
Participations are very simple.

Firstly, buy any of your favorite TECNO phones; CAMON 17, SPARK 7 PRO, SPARK 7, POVA, SPARK 6 GO (64+4), and SAPRK 6 GO (32+2). Once you buy the phone, you’ll get a voucher with the gift mentioned on it or there will be a scratch card on the box.

The offer includes big prizes such as a brand new CAR, 200 LEDs, and 500 Electric Kettles.
Isn’t this an amazing offer? So hop on and rush to your nearest shops to buy your favorite TECNO phones and let yourself enter among the lucky fans to win these amazing prizes.

Remember the offer is valid from 12th July to 31st July only so hurry up and avail the offer now to make your EID more memorable.

