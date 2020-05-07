Win the Exclusive Camon 15 by Participating in TECNO’s Covid-19 Awareness Campaign on TikTok

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:09 PM

Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO, has collaborated with TikTok for its CSR COVID-19 awareness campaign. The objective of this crusade is to inform people about the preventive measures like social distancing, usage of face masks, and washing hands frequently

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020) Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO, has collaborated with TikTok for its CSR COVID-19 awareness campaign. The objective of this crusade is to inform people about the preventive measures like social distancing, usage of face masks, and washing hands frequently. The official campaign, #ExpectMoreSafe features the brand face Mehwish Hayat.

TECNO, being the peoples’ brand has pledged to extend its help nationwide amid this pandemic. The brand has now initiated #ExpectMoreSafe campaign, trending on TikTok and other social media sites,. Viewers would see Ms.Hayat leading the challenge and inviting TECNO fans to spread the cause, nationwide.

The brands’ General Manager, Creek Ma, shared his views on this inventiveness,
"Amidst this health crisis, TECNO responsibly extends its technical and capital support, nationwide. We are delighted to bring forth a tuneful campaign #ExpectMoresafe, in collaboration with TikTok, to reinforce Covid-19 preventive measures and stand on the front lines with the world to fight this deadly disease.

To participate in the challenge#ExpectMoreSafe, follow these 4 simple steps:
1. Open TikTok and go to @TecnoMobilePakistan homepage,
2. From theTikTok homepage, choose your favouriteTiktoker and make a DUET,
3. Use the hashtags #TECNO #ExpectMoreSafe and UPLOAD your video,
4. You can search #ExpectMoreSafe hashtag to check your video ranking on Tiktok.
Upload your entries before 13thof May to get achance to win the exclusive Camon 15. Winners will be announced on14th of May on TECNO’s official website.

Famous TikTokers,@usmanasim66, @areeka__haq, @kanwal.135, @dollyfashioniconand other social media influencers are trending on TikTok with this challenge.TikTok is the most downloaded app among the millennials which would bring great success to TECNO’s CSR initiative. TECNO has once again exemplified its rivals by prioritizing human welfare over self-interest.

