Winners of DarazMall Awards 2021 – Partners in success to triple digit buyer growth for the channel

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) The thirst for new products continues among Pakistani shoppers with 75% saying they like trying new products and some willing to pay even a little more for a product they expect to better.

DarazMall has just announced the winners of the 2021 DarazMall Awards, being the leading consumer voted online store, Daraz celebrated this achievement by bringing high achieving brands to light. The Awards cover major consumer product categories like Food & Beverage, Electronics, Beauty & Personal Care, and Household.

Lo and behold- here are the winners that stood out!

Zain Ahmed, Head of DarazMall expressed his excitement and shared the unprecedented success of the channel saying, “The success of DarazMall is owed to the winning and nominated brands of DarazMall Awards 2021 - who were stalwarts to Daraz in the entire journey of phenomenaltriple digit growth of orders, buyers, revenue and assortment.

We are proud to be the most innovative and technologically advanced platform that has opened up doors to millions of customers during these tough times for brands in the region. We hope to see the same passion and contribution from industry leaders in the future as well”

The DarazMall awards aim to establish itself as a key event on the industry calendar and a DarazMall Award trophy to help represent a truly unique, independent stamp of approval – separating the winners from their competitors and opening doors for new business opportunities.

Daraz looks forward to giving professionals from across the industry a chance to celebrate their collective achievements and rewarding market leaders from across the country!