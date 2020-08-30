Wireless Carrier A1 Ordered to Throttle Mobile Internet Speed in Belarusian Capital

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) A1, a major telecom firm operating in Belarus, slowed down mobile internet speeds in Minsk on Sunday as thousands gathered in the city to protest what they see as vote rigging.

"The mobile internet bandwidth in Minsk has been limited at the order of government agencies.

The compliance with this requirement may slow data transfer or make the service temporarily unavailable," it tweeted.

The operator said it would announce the return to normal business separately, adding it hoped this would happen soon.

The eastern European nation's government shut much of the internet down after massive protests began against the outcome of the August 9 election. The connection was eventually restored but service operators said they were ordered to throttle speeds during major rallies.