With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Concludes on a High Note

Realme Fan Fest 2021 Rings in 227.3% YoY Growth Making realme the Best Selling Mobile Brand Online

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Aug, 2021) realme cemented its position as the world's fastest growing smartphone brand both globally and locally with its realme Fan Fest 2021 - a celebration of the brand's 100 million handset sales globally and two million smartphone sales in Pakistan. These magnanimous milestones were further consolidated as realme touched sales of USD 330 million* worldwide comprising 138% YoY sales growth globally from realme Fan Fest 2020. realme sold 1.6 million smartphones and 225,000 AIoT units worldwide. realme fans from Pakistan also contributed immensely to realme's growth making it the best mobile and accessories brand on Daraz with a sale of more than 5,000 units of realme C25s and 227.3% YoY sales growth from the previous year.

With such tremendous sales records and ground-breaking momentum, realme Fan Fest 2021 was a super hit amongst realme fans across the world - comprising of Gen-Z youth. realme rung in the celebrations throughout August with a daring campaign calling out on all Gen-Z underdogs to showcase their true potential. It sparked off a technological frenzy by launching its first laptop, the realme Book and it's flagship series realme GT Master Edition with 5G centric capabilities.



As pioneers and true believers of its Dare to Leap spirit, realme has forged ahead where many others have seen only danger. Sky Li, Founder and CEO of realme, said at the festival: “Young people, both our consumers and our staff, have taught us to Dare to Leap into the future and be trendsetters, giving us the courage to disrupt a well-entrenched industry.”

realme’s success has showcased the huge potential which Pakistan's market provides to international technology brands. With such rate-of-returns and interest in consumer technology, this goes to show how much the average consumer is interested in investing in affordable technology products, underscoring the awareness that it has about a fiercely competitive market. With the advent of Digital Pakistan, where technological solutions for all are being evaluated and implemented throughout the nation, a youth-centric smartphone device provides ample opportunities for our nation to flourish digitally.