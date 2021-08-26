UrduPoint.com

With 3,000 Units Sold, Realme C25s Makes A Spectacular Debut In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:07 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) With two million handsets sold in Pakistan and a 100 million the world over, realme has cemented its position as a continuously innovative company that centers on affordability and quality. Being the fastest to achieve these milestones in the entire smartphone industry, realme has introduced their most powerful C-Series device to-date called the realme C25s – a smartphone that packs power, speed and a long-lasting battery along with true quality, all for PKR 20,999/-. The phone has already gone to sell around 3,000 units in the first few hours on Daraz.pk

The realme C25s is an aesthetically beautiful device. The back cover of the device is processed texture where each device is polished for approx. 300+ minutes making it captivating to the eyes, and less susceptible to fingerprints and scratches. The device is the most powerful in the realme C-Series range, powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor – that gives the ultimate gaming experience on a smartphone in this affordable price bracket.

A 6,000 mAh battery keeps the fun going for long, and with the 18W Quick Charge, one doesn’t have to wait long enough for it to be charged back up. With a 48MP camera that takes clearer, crisper images, the 6.5-inch screen gives an immersive display like none other bearing spectacular selfies on the 8MP Selfie Camera.

The realme C25s also checks all the right boxes when it comes to quality. Bearing the TÜV Rheinland’s High Reliability Certificate, it promises great quality and reliability throughout its features be it hardware or software. The smartphone also comes with an Instant Fingerprint Sensor making it superfast yet super secure to login and unleash its power-packed performance.

realme C25s is available exclusively on Daraz.pk from August 26 to 30, 2021 for the affordable price of PKR 20,999/-. So, to all the current realme Fans and realme Fans-to-be who want to join in the two million realme family, head over to Daraz and get your realme C25s today.

